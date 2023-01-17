“Hakainde is a cattle economist not an economist for an economy. When he counts bulls on his farm for him that is business”- NAWAKWI

HAKAINDE IS SELF-CONCEITED, WITH A LARGER THAN ZAMBIA EGO, CHARGES NAWAKWI

Edith Nawakwi has charged that she has lost her grandchild because of “Hakainde’s self-conceited and larger than Zambia ego”, where he feels that saving the lives of those in Namibia is worthy than saving the lives of the people he was elected to serve.



Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi charged that President Hichilema was overwhelmed with the demands of running an economy, saying “Hakainde is a cattle economist not an economist for an economy. When he counts bulls on his farm for him that is business.”



She said the President was insistent on exporting energy to foreign countries at the expense of Zambian barber men and welders, including those in hospitals, claiming that her nephew lost his premature child in hospital because electricity supply kept coming and going.

Nawakwi said she has heard Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane making projections that the economy would grow, saying she interpreted that as having been aimed for the attention of the IMF because there was nothing locally showing that the economy would grow especially with the crippling load shedding.



“All of us who have been ministers of Finance know that the energy sector is the engine of the economy,” Nawakwi said, saying the informal sector was key in driving growth but their livelihood has now been curtailedm worsened by the difficulties which come with the new year when people should be making ends meat.



“All they need is for the President to walk on the streets incognito the way intelligent leaders used to do and listen to people’s sentiment,” Nawakwi said. “They said they wanted to create jobs but they are murdering children and murdering jobs. It’s extremely painful for… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakainde-is-a-self-conceited-man-with-a-larger-than-zambia-ego-charges-nawakw/