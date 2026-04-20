“Hands Off Malema” Small but loud protest hits New York City



A group of activists gathered outside South Africa’s Consulate in Manhattan on Sunday 19 April 2026, chanting “Hands Off Malema” in solidarity with EFF leader Julius Malema.





Malema was recently sentenced to 5 years in prison over old firearm charges from 2018…but he remains free while appealing, calling it political persecution.





The small crowd, organised by radical left groups, says South Africa (and even US politics) should keep their hands off him.





Is this genuine international support or just noise from the fringes ?



What do you think, M