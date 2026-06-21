Hardline pressure inside Iran may be shaping Tehran’s tougher rhetoric



Analysts in the Middle East suggest that Iran’s increasingly hardline rhetoric in recent hours may be driven in part by domestic political pressures inside Tehran.





According to regional assessments, factions aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have expressed dissatisfaction with President Masoud Pezeshkian’s decision to accept provisions in the new memorandum of understanding that would allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resume inspections and oversee the dilution of parts of Iran’s uranium stockpile.





Analysts believe the Iranian government may therefore be adopting a tougher public stance on Lebanon and regional security issues in order to counter criticism from hardline elements and avoid appearing overly conciliatory toward the Trump administration.





The developments highlight the complex internal political dynamics within Iran, where negotiations with Western powers often face significant resistance from influential conservative and military factions.