Harry Kalaba and CF gives Kambwili 3-day ultimatum to exculpate himself for campaigning for Mundubile

CK RISKS POLL AXE

… following CF’s 3-day ultimatum for him to exculpate himself for promoting another presidential candidate

By Mubanga Mubanga



Citizens First (CF) Roan constituency candidate Chishimba Kambwili is at risk of losing his candidature after the party gave him three days to exculpate himself for campaigning for another presidential candidate.





In the correspondence from the party to Kambwili revealed to Daily Revelation by impeccable sources in the CF, the CF has charged him with causing public embarrassment to presidential candidate Harry Kalaba and his running mate Moses Mawere.



In an audio that has gone viral, Kambwili, while campaigning in Luanshya, was heard urging people to vote for him and other downballot CF candidates, but that people should vote for whoever the political wind was blowing in favour of between party leader Harry Kalaba and Brian Mundubile.

“Kuya ekochiwilile (you vote where the wind is blowing towards),” Kambwili urged the voters.

But in the letter to Kambwili, the CF has charged him with



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kambwili-risks-poll-axe-after-cfs-3-day-ultimatum-for-him-to-exculpate-himself-for-campaigning-for-another-presidential-candidate/