HARRY KALABA CRITICIZES FREE EDUCATION LAW OVER POOR SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE.





Citizens First party leader Harry Kalaba has criticized the impact of the free education law, stating that it lacks proper implementation due to a shortage of facilities in government schools.





Speaking during at Radio Program in Mkushi district, Mr. Kalaba argued that the free education law will only be meaningful if government facilities are upgraded to standards that accommodate children from both poor and wealthy backgrounds.





He further claimed that the current state of public schools makes them suitable only for the less privileged, adding that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) government should not celebrate prematurely.





This comes a week after President Hakainde Hichilema signed the free education bill into law.



By Rogan Labika