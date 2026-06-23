HARRY KALABA KICKS OFF 50-DAY NATIONWIDE PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN



LUSAKA, Tuesday, June 23, 2026* -Citizens First (CF) president and Orange Alliance 2026 presidential candidate Harry Kalaba today begins an intensive 50-day nationwide campaign programme that will take him to all 10 provinces ahead of the August 13 general elections..





The campaign programme, which is in line with the presidential campaign timetable released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), marks the beginning of a vigorous engagement with citizens across the country as CF and Orange Alliance presents its vision for a prosperous, united and economically transformed Zambia.





Mr Kalaba will officially launch the campaign in Western Province, where he will spend five days from June 23 to June 27, 2026, interacting with communities, traditional leaders, business people, youths, women and other stakeholders.





The second phase of the campaign will take the CF presidential candidate to Southern Province from June 28 to July 2, 2026, followed by Eastern Province from July 3 to July 7, 2026, where he will continue engaging citizens on the urgent need for leadership change and economic renewal.





From July 8 to July 12, 2026, Mr Kalaba will campaign in Muchinga Province before proceeding to Northern Province from July 13 to July 17, 2026 as part of the fifth phase of the nationwide campaign.



The sixth phase of the campaign will see Mr Kalaba visit Luapula Province from July 18 to July 22, 2026, before returning to Lusaka Province from July 23 to July 27, 2026 for a series of engagements with residents, community groups and business stakeholders.





The campaign will then move to Central Province from July 28 to August 1, 2026 before heading to the Copperbelt Province from August 2 to August 6, 2026 in the ninth phase of the campaign programme.



Mr Kalaba will conclude the nationwide campaign in North-Western Province from August 7 to August 12, 2026, a day before Zambians head to the polls to elect their leaders.





CF remains confident that Zambians are ready for a new direction founded on servant leadership, accountability, national unity and inclusive development.



We call upon all CF and Orange Alliance members, supporters and well-wishers across the country to mobilise peacefully, participate actively in campaign activities and continue promoting the party’s message of hope and transformation.





Together, we can build a Zambia that works for all.



Issued by:

Office of the President

Citizens First (CF)

Harry Kalaba Presidential Campaign Secretariat*

Lusaka, Zambia