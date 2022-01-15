HARRY KALABA’S DP CLEARED BY ECZ FOR KABWATA BYE-ELECTION.

14th January,2022. Lusaka.

The Electoral Commision of Zambia(ECZ) has allowed the Harry Kalaba led DP to participate in the forthcoming Kabwata bye-elections.

In a letter addressed to the Party Secretary General as per records at Registrar of Society (Precious Ntambu).

The ECZ which earlier in the week hosted the DP officials and the two former leaders of DP Judith Kabemba and Justine Nkonge . “The commission reviewed documentation in the matter were the DP were unable to file their nominations due to the attempt to field two candidates.

Please be advised that the commission in its constitutional mandate and would not interfere in intra-party disputes”, read part of the letter.

DP MEDIA Woodlands – Lusaka.