HE BECAME THE PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA AT THE RIGHT TIME.

By Hon Edward M Ndalama 🦅

Nasser Fellow.

The first thing a good leader does is first to bring order, and psychological peace to anyone who is honest in their dealings.

The world now is going through unprecedented macroeconomic imbalances, rising income inequality and exceptional uncertainty.

We needed a leader like President Hakainde Hichilema,who has the ability to zoom out from the crowds and pay more attention to the context before making a decision.

The rapid advancement of technology,and the combination of increased uncertainty,meant that the old politics of mere rhetorics is gone.

To put it bluntly,the politics of mediocrity,full of personal attacks, campaigning on tribal lines should not be given space, those who will be relevant,need to change the philosophy around political skills.

All President HH need now is more people who are able to speak the language of a common man, so that people can buy into his vision.