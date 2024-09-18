‘He is having surgery’ Chatunga Mugabe Hospitalized Amid Legal Troubles

Bellamine Chatunga Mugabe’s lawyer has revealed that he is hospitalized and having surgery, which is why he skipped court.

A legal warrant has been released for Chatunga Bellamine Mugabe, the 27-year-old son of the late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, after he did not attend a court hearing on Tuesday. Magistrate Miss Vavariro Gavi issued the warrant at the Beitbridge court, marking another chapter in the young Mugabe’s ongoing legal challenges.

Chatunga is currently facing charges related to disorderly conduct and the possession of a prohibited knife, which stem from an altercation on August 30th near Beitbridge.

The Incident: August 30th

The charges against Chatunga arose during a routine police checkpoint while travelling in a South Africa-registered Range Rover. The situation escalated when law enforcement officers requested a passport from one of his companions. Allegedly frustrated, Chatunga reportedly became unruly, verbally assaulting officers and physically handling one of them, all while asserting his urgency to attend a wedding in Harare. The discovery of a flick knife in his possession compounded the legal case against him.

Initial Court Appearance and Bail

Following his initial court appearance shortly after the August incident, Chatunga was granted bail. However, his failure to attend a recent court session resulted in the issuance of the arrest warrant. His legal representative, Muchihwande Forbes Sithole, sought to clarify the situation, explaining that Chatunga’s absence was due to ongoing medical treatment.

“He is currently undergoing a throat surgery in Harare and should be released by Friday,” Sithole stated. “We expect that he will attend the court on Monday, at which point we will seek a warning, caution, and discharge,” he added.

Public Reactions and Speculations

The incident has reignited public discourse surrounding the Mugabe family, especially regarding the perception of preferential treatment that high-profile figures may receive in legal matters. Chatunga’s familial connections to the late Robert Mugabe have drawn significant attention from both the media and the public. The ongoing case continues to be a point of interest, mainly as Zimbabweans watch how justice will unfold for someone with such a well-known background.

Denial of Apology Post

In the wake of his legal troubles, a post allegedly shared by Chatunga on social media went viral. The post reportedly apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga. The message appeared to express regret over the incident. However, Chatunga’s legal team was quick to disavow the post, stating that it did not come from their client and should not be regarded as an official statement from him.