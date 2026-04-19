 “‘HE WANTED TO CRY!’ — U.S. AMBASSADOR LEFT VISIBLY SHAKEN AFTER WALKING THROUGH Robben Island WITH Tokyo Sexwale — APARTHEID’S BRUTAL REALITY EXPOSED IN FRONT OF AMERICA AS QUESTIONS ERUPT: WHY DID IT TAKE THIS LONG FOR THEM TO FEEL SOUTH AFRICA’S PAIN, AND WILL ANYTHING ACTUALLY CHANGE AFTER THIS EMOTIONAL MOMENT?”





A powerful and emotional moment has sparked intense debate after Tokyo Sexwale personally took the United States Ambassador on a private tour of Robben Island — the same prison where icons like Nelson Mandela were once held.





According to accounts shared online, the visit quickly turned into a deeply emotional experience, with the ambassador reportedly becoming so overwhelmed by the harsh reality of apartheid that he “wanted to cry” after seeing the prison cells and hearing the stories of suffering firsthand.





But this was more than just a tour…



Sexwale used the moment to educate, confront, and connect history with present-day politics, explaining how apartheid’s legacy still shapes South Africa today.



He also made a statement that has now gone viral and stirred strong reactions:





️ “The ‘C’ in ANC is from Congress — the American Congress. We were inspired by America. That’s why we want good relations with America.” — referring to the African National Congress





 NOW SOUTH AFRICANS ARE DIVIDED:



 Some are saying:

✔️ This is exactly what global leaders need — to feel the pain, not just read about it

✔️ If the ambassador was moved to tears, it shows the truth of apartheid still hits hard





 Others are not impressed:

❌ “Why now?” — questioning why it took so long for such a powerful country to truly understand South Africa’s history

❌ Critics argue these emotional visits often lead to no real political or economic change





⚖️ THE BIGGER QUESTION REMAINS:



Was this a genuine moment of understanding that could strengthen U.S.–South Africa relations…

Or just another symbolic visit that will fade away with no real impact?



 South Africans are talking — what do YOU think?