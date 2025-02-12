“He Wants Us Dead”: South Africans Express Outrage after Gayton McKenzie Calls for Unemployed Youth to Be Sent to Fight in DRC

South Africans Express Outrage after Minister Gayton McKenzie Calls for Unemployed Youth to Be Sent to Fight in DRC

South Africans are expressing outrage after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie called for unemployed youth to be trained and sent into the army to fight against M23 rebels in the DRC.

His remarks come after 14 SANDF soldiers were killed in a war in DRC.

McKenzie Calls for Military Deployment Amid Rising Tensions

Speaking at a gathering, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie reiterated his call for unemployed youth to undergo military training and be deployed to the DRC following the deaths of 14 SANDF soldiers.

McKenzie Calls for Military Deployment Amid Rising Tensions

Speaking at a gathering, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie reiterated his call for unemployed youth to undergo military training and be deployed to the DRC following the deaths of 14 SANDF soldiers.

Watch the video;

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has called for unemployed youth to be trained and sent into the army to fight against M23 rebels in the DRC after 14 SANDF soldiers were killed. pic.twitter.com/UcRw2KGQf2

— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) February 10, 2025

Social Media Reacts

South Africans have erupted with outrage over Gayton McKenzie’s suggestion that unemployed youths should join the army and fight in DRC. Netizens argued that he doesn’t care about them and wants them to get killed.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Simphiweyinkoci;

He wants us dead

@EdMasaile;

Let him lead by example. We give him a 4 week crush training then send him to the battlefront.

@KapteniWazoGp;

Udakiwe mfanam😂😂 Fusek ngampela ke manje

@manv_sk;

Hebana why encouraging war. South Africa is not fighting with anyone moss🤔🤔

@JamesChego9:

There definitely nothing in that head..Sekafuna kufe thina 😭

@Sphe_Yeni;

He must send his kids first!!

@Zeus;

He should send his family first, lead by example..Uyahlanya lo.

@Fafozone;

Let’s start with his nephews and sons . If it works then it’s systems go for all the youth