HEALTH ABOVE ALL ELSE: Enock Mwepu Decries Fan’s Reaction After Missing Mali Friendly Due To Illness

HEALTH ABOVE ALL ELSE: Mwepu Decries Fan’s Reaction After Missing Mali Friendly Due To Illness

… “They are things that are more important than football especially were Healthy and family is concerned.”

Chipolopolo skipper Enock Mwepu is disturbed by the vile reaction from Zambian soccer fans after he and striker Patson Daka missed Zambia’s friendly against Mali on Friday.

Mwepu, who play for Brighton & Hove Albion FC, says he was genuinely unwell and spent three to four days in a Bamako medical facility.

He said the reaction from fans was hateful, abusive and smacked of jealousy.

The star player has appealed for civility in the treatment of players by soccer fans.

ENOCK MWEPU’S FULL STATEMENT

My Inability to play in the two international friendly games against Mali in Bamako,after failing ill has raised alot of tension among our own fans…When the football association of [email protected] announced that I won’t participate in the two friendly game with Patson Daka who unfortunately felt ill too,alot of things were said by our own respected fans that was mainly based on hate,abuse and jealous…I am saddened and worried as the Captain for the National team following such bad reactions and comments towards your own players…..We travelled to Bamako firmly focused on honouring the call up as it is always an honour and a big privilege to represent the National team..Nevertheless,we couldn’t play because of the seriousness of the situation (illness)which led me spend atleast 3-4 days in Hospital in Bamako of which the doctors cant disclose everything in details to what really happened..I just want to let the fans know that,as much as you all want myself or Patson or any other player you want to play for the National team, They are things that are more important than football especially were Healthy and family is concerned.. I edge all the fans to be more civil ,polite and show respect in your comments and reactions rather than insulting and pulling your own players down….We are a Christian Nation and that means we need to pray, love,support and embrace your own people regardless of their reasons….Remember, words can damage, kill or destroy someone so as Fans let’s mind what we post and moreover No one can fake an illness…..I write this with love for all Zambian fans who want to see the team succeed and make progress ….

God bless Zambia 🇿🇲and all the best wishes to the Team..

Your Captain.

Enock.