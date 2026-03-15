HEARTBREAKING: Wife dies as husband forces himself on her just 4 days after a C- Section





The deceased woman underwent a caesarean section and was still in severe pains four days later when her husband forced her to have sêxual intercøurse against medical advice.





Her sister claims the woman pleaded for time to recover but was threatened with abandonment if she refused.





“She told him she was still in pain and needed at least two weeks, but he refused,” she said.





The images attached below were taken before she died.



©Ghpage News



SOURCE: Kafue Times