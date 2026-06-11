HEGSETH: STRIKES ON IRAN WILL BE STRONG AND CLEAR — TRUMP GIVES REGIME ONE FINAL CHANCE TO DEAL



SecWar Pete Hegseth sent a blunt warning to Iran from outside CENTCOM headquarters.





“Those strikes that will happen tonight will be strong, they’ll be clear,” Hegseth stated. “If it happens tomorrow night they’re going to be strong and clear.”





He left the door open for diplomacy while making the stakes unmistakable: “Iran has an opportunity to make a deal.”





Hegseth credited President Trump’s approach: “That’s the point. President Trump is a deal maker, the best in the world. He prepared for making this deal.”





The message was clear that time for games is over: “Iran would have been wise. Otherwise they’d need these types of plans inside central command.”