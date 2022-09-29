HERVE RENARD ADVICE FAZ TO HIRE WEDSON NYIRENDA AS HEAD COACH..
The former Chipolopolo coach now head coach for Saudi Arabia decribed wada wada as the perfect fit for the current copper bullets group of players.
His coaching style and the way he likes his teams to play match most of the current crop of players Zambia has..
Herve Renard also admitted learning one or two things from Wedson Nyirenda in his time as Zambia National Team head coach! He is a top coach who can turn fortunes and lead Zambia to success but he needs to be given enough time.
Renard remains the only coach to have lifted the Afcon Trophy for Zambia, after his successful Journey as chipopolo coach he went on to coach Ivory Coast and Morocco! Made history with the Elephants of Ivory Coast like he did with Zambia.
He has also made history with Saudi Arabia and qualified them to the 2022 Fifa World Cup
This is the BEST ADVICE EVER. IAM very much for the Idea that the ZAMBIAN coach takes over for good. Ba FAZ shouldn’t feel Jealous to pay him in Dollars as the way they used to pay foreign coaches.
This is the worst advise ever. Mr. Wesson Nyirenda does not have the capacity to coach the Zambia National soccer team to any higher heights, because he is not technically good. He reaches a point where he cannot read a game professionally. He becomes a spectator as well! In short , he lacks the capacity to compete favourably at the highest level! As the Minister of Sport put, we need world-class renowned coach, a Brazilian, Portuguese, Spaniard , Italian or Argentinian! Competition in men’s football is very high so we need a great tactician as a coach, not one who becomes a spectator when the going gets tough! So am urging FAZ to stick to the Minister’s advise, not Mr. Renard’s advise! That’s like going 20 years backwards again! Period!
What history! Saudi Arabia has been to the soccer world cup finals before. Last time was in 2002.