HERVE RENARD ADVICE FAZ TO HIRE WEDSON NYIRENDA AS HEAD COACH..

The former Chipolopolo coach now head coach for Saudi Arabia decribed wada wada as the perfect fit for the current copper bullets group of players.

His coaching style and the way he likes his teams to play match most of the current crop of players Zambia has..

Herve Renard also admitted learning one or two things from Wedson Nyirenda in his time as Zambia National Team head coach! He is a top coach who can turn fortunes and lead Zambia to success but he needs to be given enough time.

Renard remains the only coach to have lifted the Afcon Trophy for Zambia, after his successful Journey as chipopolo coach he went on to coach Ivory Coast and Morocco! Made history with the Elephants of Ivory Coast like he did with Zambia.

He has also made history with Saudi Arabia and qualified them to the 2022 Fifa World Cup