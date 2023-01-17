HH ALL BARK NO BITE…Zambians in for long 3 yrs filled with incompetence at heart of govt – Kalaba

By Walusungu Lundu

IF WE had interrogated the current leadership enough and sought an explanation to the open statement of “Bally Will Fix It,” we would have avoided the current situation we are faced with today, Citizens First Party (CFP) president Harry Kalaba has said.

He notes that it is apparent from his lack of action that “he is all bark and no bite” and that Zambians are in for a “long remaining three years filled with incompetence at the heart of government”.

Kalaba says it is shocking that people who misled President Hakainde Hichilema concerning load shedding are still in office.

Addressing the media yesterday on current load shedding, Kalaba highlighted serious weaknesses in the UPND government that are too evident to ignore.



He reminded President Hichilema how while in opposition he used to claim that a lot of the challenges the country was facing were because of a lack of leadership.



“The recent admission by the Zesco board chairman [Vickson Ncube] that they misled the President has further shown the extent of the problem. Never in my living years have I seen an individual admit that they misled the Head of State and remain in post. Despite his taking on of the blame, we know that the chairman is far removed from the day-to-day operations of Zesco, which begs the question was he too misled by the management of Zesco? It is shocking that given the embarrassment that has befallen the President following his numerous comments, first on how he would end load shedding prior to being elected and second that he had ended it within eight months of being in office, so many of the people who told him it was over remain in office. The list of people who could have misled the President is endless. The Minister of Energy [Peter Kapala], the permanent secretaries at Ministry of Energy, his advisers at State House and the entire Zesco senior management who are all still in their positions. When one looks back regarding Zesco, it seems the President has been misled for a long time,” he said. “He claimed that Kafue Gorge Lower (KGL) had been abandoned in 2019 and his government resuscitated it and claimed that the financial problems related to other Independent Power Producers had been resolved and yet this was far from the truth. The President even implied that they had now started exporting power which seemingly had never happened before until he got into office. This is either truly a lack of information or the President is a man who likes to reap where he did not sow. With all the intelligence and resources surrounding the President, where is he getting this information that is tarnishing his presidency? The export of electricity did not start with his presidency nor did it start during the PF regime. This is something that has been obtaining from the time Zambia signed the power sharing agreement over 20 years ago.”



Kalaba said the current power crisis leaves many questions unanswered as the problem and the possibility of load shedding was known by engineers early last year.



He said it would seem that individuals in the current government were so desperate to claim that load shedding had ended that they ignored all the warning signs.



Kalaba charged that the current water levels of Kariba dam show serious recklessness on the part of those who manage the electrical system.



“The Kariba Dam was meant in part to provide storage of water to allow for continuous generation of electricity even in years when there was low rainfall. Given what is pertaining today, the dam has now lost its storage capability as every year the water that will flow into the dam will be used for generation in the current year and will in the foreseeable future lead to load shedding annually,” he noted. “To put this into perspective, in 2015 when Zesco decided to load manage leading to eight hours of load shedding, the dam was just over 20 per cent full. However, this time round, on January 1st 2023 when Zesco announced that it would finally commence load shedding, the dam level was 0.83 per cent, rising from a low of 0.77 per cent on December 30th 2022. While the use of the water in the Zambezi River is not solely on Zesco, this act of allowing it to get to this level without intervention is criminal. As stated earlier, this problem was known before and the assertions by the board chairman that he should have been more vigilant with his hydrologists implies that he was unaware and makes for very sad reading. The long 12-hour load shedding could have been averted by two to three-hour periods starting mid-year.”

Kalaba recalled that early last year, Zesco managing director Victor Mapani claimed that Zambia had a surplus of over 1,000 megawatts.

He noted that the claims were defended by the Ncube this week adding that the conduct shows a significant lack of understanding of electricity generation on the part of both senior officers.



“Energy experts were in shock when the Zesco MD made such a claim as it was known that there was insufficient water to produce that amount of energy nor was the Kafue Gorge Lower project completed. Many watched the Zesco MD gloat in front of the President at the meeting of heads of parastatals about how he had solved all of Zesco’s problems and was the shining light at that meeting. Eight months on, it would appear that he lied his way through the gathering. One wonders why the President is failing to censure him. Is he a true embodiment of the extent of the President’s compromise that he seems to fail to take corrective action against him?” he wondered. “Zesco is financially worse off today than it was a year ago and its staff numbers are significantly higher today than they were before President Hichilema assumed office. While some might argue that this has no direct bearing on generation, the reality is that it does. More money spent on human resource affects what is available in the purse to invest in new generation and reduces your ability to seek tariff increases based on efficiency. In its current form, Zesco has no capacity to solve Zambia’s power problems as bankability for new projects will be impossible in the short to medium term.”



Kalaba recalled that the President constituted a taskforce comprised of the same people who have created the unprecedented level of load shedding.



He wondered what the taskforce would achieve arguing that one cannot solve a problem with the same mindset that created it.

Meanwhile, Kalaba said there have been serious delay in the last 16 months regarding projects that had been started in the previous regime for reasons that are unclear resulting in missed opportunities and ultimate cost escalation.



He said it is no secret that President Hichilema is now making voters wonder about his ability to make big decisions.

“As we continue to speak about individuals remaining in post, we are reminded that early in the President’s term, a director general of a key institution was accused of sharing images that were against the law, the images were clear enough to make an easy deduction on who the person in the images was, alas the President has failed to take action and that person remains in post,” Kalaba said. “If we are to draw a parallel from the former president [Edgar Lungu] with his perceived love for fun and social engagement, he was however decisive in making the decision to drop one of his cabinet ministers when images emerged of him in a compromised manner. This President has however failed to take any action.”



On FISP, Kalaba said the programme has been a disaster under UPND.

“To add to the indecision, it is no secret that the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) has been a disaster in the 2022/23 farming season with many areas still not having received inputs as of today. Again, everyone at Ministry of Agriculture and all those involved still remain in post. The Ministry of Health also continues to have its own share of problems with a minister weakened by a potential corruption scandal and inadequate medication in hospitals and yet all we have seen is business as usual,” he noted. “As we speak the country is faced with a possible food shortage and we have seen the price of mealie meal increase to a high of K217 for a 25KG of breakfast meal. The country is importing wheat for the first time in over 15 years. The drugs for treatment of foot and mouth disease and Contagious Bovine Plural Pneumonia are in short supply putting livestock farming at high risk. These and many more truly begs the question, what will it take for the President to act?”



Kalaba said it is easy to deduce that the President is a very indecisive and compromised leader who cares less about the people of this country.



He added that it is apparent from his lack of action that “he is all bark and no bite” and that the Zambian people are in for a long remaining three years filled with incompetence at the heart of government.



“While others have taken time to defend the President and allocate blame on those around him, we in the CFP are cognizant of the fact that the President is an appointing authority and therefore the people surrounding him are a reflection of himself or at the very least represent his aspirations and that will explain why most of them are still in post besides the marked flaws in their performance and at worst even embarrassing the President to the point where all the funny memes today is making a mockery of the President,” he said. “President Hichilema must learn from the experience others had who paid the ultimate price for holding on to questionable people and their inability to let them go when the writings were on the wall. Our commitment is to the citizens of Zambia.”

And Kalaba boasted that his “progressive” party does not believe in making empty promises to the citizens but rather seeks to provide solutions that are transformational in nature.



He said empty rhetoric and baseless promises are what has led the country to be where it is today.

Kalaba advised Zambians to start scrutinising leaders, including those in opposition.



“If we had interrogated the current leadership enough and sought an explanation to the open statement of…he ‘will fix it’ we would have avoided the current situation we are faced with today. And if he fails to fix the challenges and keeps lumping the blame on the previous regime we shall certainly fix him through the ballot,” said Kalaba. “I also want to serve notice on the naysayers that the Citizens First is not an opposition party but a shadow government that is working on building and maintaining its state of readiness ahead of 2026. Ours is not to oppose but to provide alternative solutions and answers to the challenges that the country is faced with.”