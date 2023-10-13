HH AND THE UPND GOVERNMENT ARE A PROPER DEFINITION OF AMATEURS- Edwin Lifwekelo

HH AND THE UPND GOVERNMENT ARE A PROPER DEFINITION OF AMATEURS

A Shift Towards Double Standards

Lusaka….at PF Secretariat…13th October 2023

The election of Hakainde Hichilema, commonly known as HH, and the United Party for National Development (UPND) into power was met with great expectations from the Zambian people.The UPND government promised a fresh start and a commitment to good governance. However, as time has progressed, HH and the UPND government are falling short of their promises and, in some cases, playing double standards.

During the election campaign, HH and the UPND promised economic revitalization and job creation. They highlighted the importance of fiscal discipline and transparency in managing the nation’s finances. However, the reality on the ground is different. Economic challenges persist, and the promised job creation has not materialized as anticipated. There’s a growing sense that the government is not effectively managing the country’s finances, raising questions about transparency and accountability.

One of the key pillars of the UPND’s campaign was its commitment to fighting corruption. While this stance resonated with the public, the government’s anti-corruption efforts have become selective, politically motivated while investigations and prosecutions are been used to target political opponents rather than promoting a fair and impartial anti-corruption crusade .

The UPND government pledged to uphold democratic principles, including freedom of speech and a free press. However, recent incidents have raised concerns about the state of press freedom. Reports of intimidation of journalists and the shutting down of media outlets have sparked fears that the government is limiting the space for open dialogue and criticism. These actions are seen as contradictory to the principles the UPND espoused during their campaign.

The UPND government made promises to safeguard human rights and ensure the security of all Zambian citizens. Unfortunately, most actions are undermining their commitments. We have seen how they have responded to protests and to those intending to hold rallies . Unfortunately these activities have met the full wrath of the Zambia Police Service who have pounced on innocent Zambians without regrade to the rule of law.

While the election of HH and the UPND government brought hope and optimism to Zambia, it is important to critically assess their performance in office. It is essential to hold leaders accountable and demand transparency, consistency, and adherence to the principles and promises they made during their campaign.

Two years old the line they are emerging double standards and the apparent gap between campaign promises and actions while in office. We call upon the Zambian citizens, civil society organizations, and the international community to continue to monitor the government in order ensure that they live up to the expectations they set during for themselves during the election campaign. This vigilance is essential to maintain the integrity of Zambia’s democracy and good governance.

ZAMBIA DESERVES BETTER

Edwin Lifwekelo

PF Acting Media Director