HH can’t, and will never win an election without my support. In 2021, he only won because of my support- Mr. Mindset Activist Malama Stanley

HH can’t, and will never win an election without my support. In 2021, he only won because of my support.





That said, politics is not about personalities alone; it is about performance and legacy.

If President Hakainde Hichilema were not re-elected, what would you remember him for? What achievement or legacy would stand out the most to you?





Let’s have a sober, honest, and objective discussion. No insults, no emotions just facts and opinions based on what we have seen during his time in office.

What would be HH’s defining legacy?



Mr. Mindset Activist Malama Stanley