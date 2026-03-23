‎HH can’t direct Police to arrest Mundubile – State House

‎

‎

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema was not the one who directed the Zambia Police Service to arrest Tonse Alliance leader and Mporokoso member of parliament Brian Mundubile.



‎

‎

‎Speaking after being released from police detention at Ibex Police station on Friday, Mundubile who spoke in Bemba warned President Hichilema that he had brought problems upon himself for arresting him over things he did not do.



‎

‎

‎”Today the message l have for HH, Hakainde Hichilema,.l am not scared, my friend. My friend, l am not scared. I am not a coward. This is not a very long meeting,” Mundubile said. “Let me reiterate what l was saying about my friend, HH, I am not a coward. For what you have done to me, for the false accusations against me, you have brought problems upon yourself.”



‎

‎But in an interview

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-cant-direct-police-to-arrest-mundubile-state-house/