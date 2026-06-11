BREAKING NEWS: HH declines to sign Public Gatherings Bill, says it’s “against public interest”





By Zondiwe Mbewe

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has declined to assent to the public gatherings bill, saying the legislation is undemocratic and against public interest.





The Public Gatherings Bill is among the bills that were passed by the National Assembly in the final days of the last sitting.





According to Parliament sources, President Hichilema sent back the bill on 29th May saying he had reservations to proceed and assent.





The Public Gatherings Bill dictated that a person who intends to hold a public gathering shall, at least five days before the proposed date of a public gathering, notify the police and get clearance for the proceedings.





The Act further described “public gathering” as an assembly, meeting, procession or demonstration of three or more people in a public place.





It also included “public place” to mean any highway, market place, square, road, street, bridge or other way which is lawfully used by the public including a building.





Zambians from all walks of life had expressed concern over the bill, with critics and civil society saying this would be the most disastrous law and worse than the Public Order Act.



More details in tomorrow’s edition…