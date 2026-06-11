HH doesn’t need to wait to be compelled to disclose his assets – Lifuka



HH doesn’t have to wait to be compelled to disclose his assets, says former Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) president and good governance activist Reuben Lifuka.





Posting in the comments section on the Daily Revelation Facebook page on the story where State House reacted that Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba won’t compel President Hakainde Hichilema to declare his assets and liabilities, just because he had publicly declared his own assets at K58 million, Lifuka stated: “And why does he have to wait to be compelled by anyone to disclose his assets, incomes and liabilities? This should be a standard practice for any leader who wants to run an open and transparent government.”





But another commentator by the name of Gift Beenzu countered Lifuka’s argument asking if the law allowed presidential candidates to declare their assets publicly, stating that he thought the law was changed and they only declared to ECZ.



But Lifuka stated that that was not the argument.





“The essence of assets, incomes and liabilities declarations goes beyond the legal imperative, it is about ethical leadership,” he stated.





He stated that in any case, the international anti corruption conventions like UNCAC and specifically Articles 7 and 8, mandated States Parties to establish asset and interest disclosure systems to prevent conflicts of interest and detect illicit enrichment.





Please note, you can follow through on the arguments in the comments section via this link: https://www.facebook.com/100063736803557/posts/1713659300768614/?app=fbl



“Zambia as a signatory to this convention is expected to domesticate these international and regional conventions. The President and his party knew about the inadequacies of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act as well as the limitations of the Electoral Process Act while in opposition. Surely nothing stopped them from urgently bringing amendments to the laws to ensure greater transparency among electoral candidates,” Lifuka stated. “The presidential candidates are seeking to be employed by Zambians in this lofty position of authority, why should we not know if a candidate, for instance, has significant liabilities which could make him or her vulnerable to corrupt tendencies? The position of president is the highest in the land and the level of scrutiny should be high enough.”





He stated that even financial institutions have stringent “Know Your Client protocols”, and wondered why presidential candidates should be treated casually.”





“Why just declare to ECZ like the people there are the ones who are going to vote for the candidates? We talk about manifestos- yes but we vote for human beings (with all their flaws) to implement these manifestos and we should know who they are and their credentials,” stated Lifuka.



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