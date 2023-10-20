HH Holds No Grudge Against Edgar Lungu But PF Holds A Grudge Against HH For Winning 2021 Elections- UPND

HH HOLDS NO GRUDGE AGAINST ECL BUT PF HOLDS A GRUDGE AGAINST HH FOR WINNING 2021 ELECTIONS

By Ruth Dante

It is very wrong and for the self proclaimed civil rights and political activist, Brebner Changala to continue creating a perception that President Hakainde Hichilema holds a grudge against his predecessor, Edgar Lungu.

At a time like this when President Hichilema had set the wheels of Zambia’s economic recovery in motion, we expected Mr Changala to blow a trumpet on the positive narrative that highlights the tremendous strides that has been achieved during the UPND’s first two years in government.

For MR Changala to continue peddling unfounded lies to the effect that there was tension between President Hichilema and Mr Lungu and to claim further that there are irreconcilable differences between the two is an illusion which only exists in Mr Changala himself.

Also the bewildering assertions by same MrvChangala that Zambia is more divided under President Hichilema’s leadership and that the head of State is shunning so called “political foes” amounts to the grandest of lies ever told in Zambia’s political history.

President Hichilema doesn’t regard political opponents as enemies but competitors who are key players in Zambia’s political dispensation.

How could Mr Changala forget so easily that recently President Hichilema made mention that he and his predecessor, Mr Edgar Lungu are in talking terms?

What Mr Changala could have done if at all he means well was to enquire from the PF leadership why they keep creating a perception that President Hichilema habours a grudge against Mr Lungu.

Where is he basing such assertions? Has Mr Lungu himself told him that? Or, is he, like most PF members still reeling from the shock of the heavy defeat that the PF suffered at the hands of UPND in 2021?

So we wish to advise Zambians not to take Mr Changala seriously because our guess could be that he may be frustrated from missing out on political appoints in the New Dawn government.

That stated, we wish to challenge Mr Changala to get back to reality and and wear fair political lenses that would make him come to terms with reality that Zambia was on a speedy path of recovery.

It is also imperative for us to state that the President has not moved in to commence the removal of Lungu’s Presidential Immunity one indicator that there is no bad blood between the two. So, why should Changala seem to take keen on celebrating and championing a narrative of political division?

UPND MEDIA TEAM