HH IN PANIC MODE- George Chisanga

HH IN PANIC MODE



Tonse Alliance Chairperson for Legal Affairs George Chisanga has alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema has gone into panic mode, claiming that the recent trips being undertaken by the Head of State are intended to demonstrate that the ruling party remains in control.





In an interview, Mr. Chisanga says statements suggesting that President Hichilema is neither afraid nor intimidated by the opposition indicate that he is concerned about what he describes as a growing revolution against his administration.





He further claims that the increasing support the Tonse Alliance is receiving from members of the public reflects growing dissatisfaction among Zambians with the current administration.





Mr Chisanga notes that many citizens feel let down by what he describes as unfulfilled promises and misleading statements from the government, adding that this is contributing to the alliance’s growing popularity.





Meanwhile, Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says the recent Tonse Pamodzi Alliance campaigns in Copperbelt and Central provinces have demonstrated that people are ready to vote out the UPND, dismissing claims that there is no opposition in the country.



By Anita Kabemba and Gerald Ngoma