HH in panick mode over Mundubile, Makebi popularity – Chisanga



By Mubanga Mubanga



Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance presidential spokesperson George Chisanga says President Hakainde Hichilema is feeling the weight of Brian Mundubile and his running nate Makebi Zulu





During the rally at Heroes Stadium grounds on Sunday, President Hichilema described Mundubile and Zulu as “boys” who did not know how national reserves worked.





Responding to President Hichilema in an interview with Daily Revelation on Monday, Chisanga said the popularity of Mundubile and Zulu had placed President Hichilema in a state of “panic”





“That is undoubted from the time that Mr Mundubile and Mr Makebi Zulu produced themselves as the ticket that the Tonse alliance and Pamodzi



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-in-panick-mode-over-mundubile-makebi-popularity-chisanga/