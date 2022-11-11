HH IS A GOOD PRESIDENT – LUSAMBO

HH IS A GOOD PRESIDENT WHO IS BEING LIED TO, SAYS LUSAMBO

Hakainde Hichilema is a good President who is being lied to by people surrounding him.

And Lusambo said the new Kabushi member of parliament (UPND) is doomed and will be a sitting duck if he does not approach him (Lusambo) to authorise him to work with “his eight councilors in the Constituency.”

Lusambo also described how the law on proceeds of crime has tormented him, narrating one incident where he was at pains to explain to his young daughter that she could not go back to their seized Chamba Valley house when she insisted on going back home to see the impalas and peacocks.

Featuring on the Burning Issues radio programme on 5FM radio, Lusambo said President Hichilema was a good man but his advisors, something he was criticized for by one of the callers who opined that the same people were appointed by the President himself.

“People (surrounding the President) are lying to the President…That President you see is a… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-is-a-good-president-who-is-being-lied-to-says-lusambo/