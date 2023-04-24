HH is my son in law…I’m the longest detained female under my son in-law’s regime- Mumbi Phiri

Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says she has broken the record in the Zambian history to

become the first longest female politician to stay long in prison under her son-in-law’s regime ( President Hakainde

Hichilema).

And Mumbi who was recently freed from prison under the Nolle Prosequi says at no time did she breakdown during her over one

year of being in jail facing a murder charge.

She says while in prison, she watched President Hichilema’s press conference saying “even if you are my sister if you go

against the law, you are on your own.”

” I felt like this was directly said to me.

“But the law was broken the time they took me to Mongu under Article 59 of Mandela Rule approved by United States, I was

supposed to be kept near my family, ” she said.

Mumbi despite being related to President Hichilema in marriage, her family never attempted to reach out to him to intervene.

She says her family are Christians who believed in what she told them that God allowed her situation and that it would come

to pass.

President Hichilema is the son-in-law to Mumbi because of his cousin who is married to Mumbi’s biological daughter.

Speaking on Diamond TV COSTA programme recorded from her home which was broadcast Sunday night, 23rd April 2023 monitored by Zambian Eye, Mumbi said her incarceration was politically engineered.

” My incarceration was a revenge from President Hichilema over the treason charge he faced,” she said.

However, Mumbi says, there is no even a single day she broke down in prison even when people who went to visit her broke.

” When Nkandu Luo, Jean Kapata and Sylvia Chalikosa visited me, they broke down into tears but I encouraged them because I knew that my God had allowed this for a purpose and I will eventually come out,” Mumbi said.

The outspoken politician says, she had committed everything to God.

“While in prison, I even prayed for President Hichilema, and people could ask me why I prayed for this government which has

put me through this, I said I hold no grudge against anyone, my God will fight them,” she said.

Mumbi explained that the State had approached a woman called (Ms Bruno) who had a handbag when the shooting was happening to turn her into a state witness to implicate her in exchange for money and a job in foreign service but she turned down the offer.

” I don’t think if the children to Lawrence Banda would be happy when they grow up to hear that their father died with

someone’s handbag in his hands,” Mumbi answered when asked to comment on how she felt on the children left by deceased.

However, Mumbi also said says she never knew her co-accused. She says the only time she met with Shebby Chilekwa was in

court.



” I have never met Chilekwa in person, I didn’t know him,” she said.

Mumbi who calls herself a living Daniel says, she wanted to retire in active politics but her stay in prison made her realize that she has a lot to do for the country especially the women folk.

“I reasised that after what has happened to me women will be scared to participate in politics so I am not retiring yet but I would also like to form a foundation to look into issues of Children and Women in prison, ” Mumbi said.

She says the state when entering a Nolle Prosequi thought that she would not sue them, but the precedence is already there of

suing the state by those who had been freed the same way.

” Our mother, the wife to Chief Mukuni was arrested for 2 weeks, she sued the state and was given money together with her

lawyers, Even HH sued the state but was told he cannot since he is president but his co-accused have been paid. I am going to

sue the state for compensation,” Mumbi said. “My time has been wasted. I’m suing the State Bafwile bampelako ka samufingie.” – Zambian Eye