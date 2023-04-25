HH must fire himself, not ministers or PSs –LUCKY MULUSA

HH MUST RESIGN-LUCKY MULUSA

By Taonga Tembo

Former minister of national planning and development Lucky Mulusa says President Hakainde Hichilema should not fire permanent secretaries or ministers but should instead fire himself.

Recently, governance activist Rueben Lifuka said President Hichilema should not end by reshuffling of Permanent Secretaries because changes were needed at Ministry level as well.

But in an interview, Tuesday, Mulusa said President Hichilema must fire himself because he failed to properly identify people who can help him perform his duties well.

“I am actually very disappointed with my young brother Rueben Lifuka for his sentiments that President Hichilema must fire ministers.

President Hichilema does not need to fire ministers or even permanent secretaries; President Hichilema should fire himself.

He should fire himself because today’s weak culture is that you create things, every leader is given an opportunity to create things after studying the work processes that need to be done and against those work processes, he will do a job fit exercise and that job fit exercise means that you examine work processes that must take place and who fits in to do that job,” he said.

“So, President Hichilema for 18 years, he was doing those exercises according to members of the UPND team, that existed at every stage, so he knew that every election when he was going to take over, there were people he had in mind who he had studied that they would fit in to do that particular task.

So today, if a PS he appointed after going through an analysis of a job fit is not performing, if a minister he appointed after analysing what needed to be done and he identified an individual after a thorough analysis of that individuals’ capabilities, and I am saying thorough analysis passionately because HH is coming from a background of private sector efficiencies, so, if he went wrong in terms of his appointments, then it is not the people he appointed who are wrong, it is he himself who is wrong”.

Mulusa said he would feel very bad to hear that any minister has been fired because it is President Hichilema who needed to be fired.

“Because it’s like you are given a task to be the head of surgery say at UTH and then, as head of surgery, you need to appoint a lead surgeon, then you, you go in Cairo Road and you pick a street boy and appoint him as a lead surgeon.

Then people start dying during surgery, patients start dying. It is wrong for Rueben Lifuka to say fire the lead surgeon who the head of surgery picked from the street in Cairo Road. It means that the person who has the problem is the head surgeon, the one who picked the lead surgeon

from the street,” he said. “So, Rueben Lifuka is wrong, HH must stop firing permanent secretaries, he must stop firing ministers, he must fire himself because he is the one who appointed them.

When did he realise that they were incapable of doing the job? Why did he appoint them? So, I feel sorry for everybody appointed who he is firing. Even ministers, ministers must not be touched for as long as he appointed them. He himself must fire himself because he is incapable of performing a very small task and the task is to identify who can do this job.

So, you cannot rush to say ‘he can’t do the job’ did that person get appointed by somebody else on your behalf or you appointed them? If you appointed them, then you are the one who should be fired. So, HH must fire himself.So,I’llfeelverybad to hear that ministers have been dropped.

No, it is him

who should be dropped”. Mulusa said the Head of State was doing a disservice by failing to explain the exact roles some positions

he had created entailed. “Because Zambians now are suffering. For instance, he is making appointments for people that are not suitable to be in those

positions and then the Zambians, through taxes,

are paying for the welfare of those people he is employing. You see, everything he does, he does it on behalf of Zambians. But then, he wakes up and starts just putting people in positions where they should be earning salaries.

PS special duties, he does not even specify to the Zambians what those special duties entail, how are those special duties benefiting the taxpayer? Is it just packing cadres into positions where they should be rewarded with salaries and vehicles and travel abroad and locally and that kind of stuff?” he asked.

“I mean, is it worth it for the Zambians? What is every job that he is giving people either in the bureaucracy or PS level or at Cabinet level? What is the benefit to the Zambian people? Because those salaries, the cost of those positions can build a clinic for a poor child out there, can improve the status of a community school out there so that a child who is going to a community school in Chiengi or in Shang’ombo or in Mwinilunga is able to be exposed to the same status that a child in Kabwata constituency who is going to a school built by Japan supported corporation has”.

Mulusa said Cabinet ministers had been whipped into a “confused circus” owing to President Hichilema’s leadership of intimidation.

“I am not impressed, the Cabinet ministers, even themselves they’ve been whipped into a confused circus and they have been warned through the style of leadership of HH of intimidation to simply keep quiet and allow the nation to drift along, so the person who should get fired at the moment is HH himself and HH must fire himself,” said Mulusa.

“He should just address the nation and say ‘I’ve resigned, I’ve failed’.

He should stand up and address the nation ‘I’ve resigned, I’ve failed, I am making arrangements for early elections’, so that Zambians can employ a better person than himself.

That’s the solution, he should call for early elections so that Zambians can employ a better President in his

place.”

Credit: News Diggers