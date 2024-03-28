HH Must Reach 2031:

‘If he can negotiate the he can manage’

Debts left by Michael Chilufya Sata, Alexander Chikwanda, Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the entire Patriotic Front Party has been negotiated by President Hakainde Hichilema.

If President Hakainde Hichilema has managed to complete the deal Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Anthonio Mwanza said couldn’t be completed then he can manage most tasks.

President Hakainde Hichilema must continue up to 2031. If he can negotiate, then he can pay without leaving debts for anyone’s child in future.

Michael Chilufya Sata and Edgar Chagwa Lungu borrowed to make Zambian pay because they knew they were not going to be in power or around, but President Hakainde Hichilema has cleaned their mess.

PF and all opposition political parties must be grateful. A person who negotiates your debts is good and kind.

