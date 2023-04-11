HH not assuring free, fair & credible elections in 2026 so far-UPND violence & thuggery in Bye Elections is getting Worse & Worrisome- Chris ZUMANI

HH not assuring free, fair & credible elections in 2026 so far-UPND violence & thuggery in Bye Elections is getting Worse & Worrisome

By Dr. Chris ZUMANI Zimba

1. Political Violence in the ongoing bye Elections contradicts HH’s Commitments at the March 2023 Democracy Summit;

2. President HH spoke with excellence and eloquence when he committed to upholding free, fair & credible elections at the 2023 Democracy Summit just two weeks ago;

3. Global democracy stakeholders who were watching our president speak for ‘credible elections’ clapped and cheered HH with envy and admiration;

4. But most Zambians are still politically traumatized by how UPND physically abused state institutions to ensure Bowman Lusambo & Joseph Malanji never appeared on the ballot paper in Kwacha and Kabushi;

5. Featuring on Hot FM Breakfast Show today, Dr. Fred Mmembe confirmed that “UPND cadres are unleashing fire of violence & insults in the bye election everywhere…We reported but unfortunately no arrests have been made”;

6. Some civil society organizations are now calling upon ECZ to cancel the bye elections in Serenje, Kitwe and Petauke due to hills and mountains of violence. Voter apathy is guaranteed again;

7. This calls for president HH to redeem the situation by openly condemning the ongoing violence without shielding anyone involved;

8. UPND speedily falling in the same political direction of violence & thuggery they condemned & denounced. This only confirms that UPND has historically been violent;

9. The Zambian leader must order his party leaders and cadres to lead by example because his government committed to upholding free, fair and Cred elections few weeks ago; and

10. It’s time the president walked the talk of ensuring free, fair & credible elections now. Otherwise, it’s clear that the hope of ensuring electoral integrity in 2026 is both mute and faint as we speak.

NB: Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Lecturer & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science