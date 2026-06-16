“HH PROMISED TWINS, FOUR YEARS LATER HE’S STILL DOING PUSH-UPS” – MAKEBI



National Reconciliation Party of Unity and Progress (NRPUP) vice-presidential candidate Makebi Zulu has launched a sharp attack on President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, accusing it of failing to deliver on the promises that helped bring the UPND into office in 2021.





Speaking at the NRPUP’s second mega rally held in Makululu Township, Kabwe, alongside presidential candidate Brian Mundubile, Makebi claimed that many Zambians remain burdened by the high cost of living despite assurances that economic conditions would improve under the current government.





In a colourful analogy that drew laughter and applause from supporters, Makebi compared President Hichilema’s leadership to a man who convinced a married woman to leave her husband after promising to help her conceive twins, only to spend years preparing without producing results.





“He made promises that convinced people to abandon the previous government. Four years later, he is still warming up and doing push-ups instead of delivering on those promises,” Makebi told the crowd.





The lawyer and politician argued that key campaign commitments, including reducing the cost of mealie meal, making fertiliser affordable, creating jobs, and improving infrastructure, have not been fulfilled.





He cited the challenges faced by small-scale farmers, claiming that many are struggling to access sufficient farming inputs.





“Farmers are now sharing fertiliser using cups and side plates. Is that the development that was promised?” he questioned.



Makebi also criticised what he described as last-minute infrastructure projects being undertaken ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





“Roads that were neglected for years are suddenly being graded as elections approach. People can see through these actions,” he said.



On governance and civil liberties, Makebi pledged that an NRPUP government would protect freedom of expression and review laws that he believes restrict citizens from openly criticising government policies.





“People must be free to speak about their challenges. Government cannot solve problems it refuses to hear about,” he stated.



The opposition leader further accused the UPND administration of failing to significantly lower commodity prices and create meaningful employment opportunities for citizens.





He urged Kabwe residents to support NRPUP in the upcoming elections, promising what he described as a people-centred government that would ensure national resources benefit ordinary citizens.





The remarks form part of the growing political contest ahead of the 2026 General Elections, with opposition parties intensifying campaigns and scrutinising the UPND government’s performance after nearly five years in office.