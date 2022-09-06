HH runnning a tribal Gvt ,KBF

Lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya known as KBF has accused president Hakainde Hichilema of running a tribal government. He said this today on Radio Phoenix Let the people talk interview. And KBF says Zambia is more divided now under Hichilema because of his tribal appointments as well as purging of people from certain regions.

KBF says a number of civil servants have been purged in government institutions and replaced by UPND cadres from regions that are considered accepted by Hichilema.

The one time UPND alliance partner said that HH is undemocratic and has abused the powers to persecute opponents in the political circles. He also said that Hichilema has failed to deliver on his campaign promises of delivering a better Zambia.

Mr Bwalya reaffirmed his earlier statement that he is here to fix the fixer and justified his words to mean that he is here to remove Hichilema from power in 2026.