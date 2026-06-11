HH THANKS ALLIANCE PARTNERS FOR SUPPORT AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS



President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed gratitude to members of the UPND Alliance and ordinary citizens for their support as the country heads towards the August 13, 2026 General Elections.





In a message issued after engagements in Kabwe and Lusaka, President Hichilema thanked alliance partners and members of the public who had pledged their support to the ruling party, saying their commitment would play a significant role in the party’s electoral campaign.





The Head of State said the UPND did not take the support it had received for granted and reiterated the party’s call for peace, unity and love among Zambians.



He emphasized that national development could only be achieved through togetherness and mutual respect.





“Our call remains that of peace, unity and love for Zambia. A divided people cannot build a nation,” President Hichilema said.



He stated that the party remained committed to advancing the country’s development agenda and urged citizens to work together in pursuit of a shared national vision.





The President further noted that the message of unity and service had also been delivered to UPND aspiring candidates and party officials during meetings held in Kabwe, Central Province, before a final engagement at the party headquarters in Lusaka.





“Together we shall continue to move Zambia Forward because we are Team Zambia,” he said.