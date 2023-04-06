HH & UPND currently walking on fire 🔥& sharp knives over mealie meal & many essentials for Zambians: Ask ECL to help you please sir- Chris ZUMANI

HH & UPND currently walking on fire 🔥& sharp knives over mealie meal & many essentials for Zambians: Ask ECL to help you please sir🙏

By Dr. Chris ZUMANI Zimba

1. If the political narrative is consistently negative in year 1,2 & 3, the political perceptions among voters going into year 4 & 5 will remain negative too no matter what you do;

2. And voters including your own members will just start praying and waiting for that day; the day of elections. This is what happened to the PF government in 2021; many people just wanted change & not what PF scored & delivered;

3. HH & UPND so far are swinging on serious negative political narratives in many key sectors which must force cabinet ministers to fast & pray;

4. The health sector is a crisis story, energy sector is bitting as fuel is too costly, food is expensive, fertilizer is still a national scandal; the dollar-Kwacha rate is war;

5. Unemployment is very high, money is scarce in circulation, crime & prostitution is almost being imposed on many, hunger & poverty is rising, etc;

6. Our main economic sector, the mining industry is only a nice and sweet story for foreign investors who are enjoying tax incentives while most people on the Copperbelt are redundant and hopeless;

7. When l saw a letter from the Minister of Agriculture authorizing IMPORTATION OF MEALIE MEAL INTO ZAMBIA, our staple food, l realized that HH & UPND need to redeem themselves urgently before it’s too late;

8. Mr. President, they should not be cheating you that you are safe for 2026 and victory is guaranteed at this rate as if Zambians are fools;

9. I strongly recommend that you privately engage and ask your elder brother ECL to help you; it’s good for you and not necessarily him;

10. This letter from your minister of agriculture is showing us that you are walking on fire over mealie meal, the staple food for Zambians, not good at all👇🏽

NB: Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Lecturer & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. See less

Comments