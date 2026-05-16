HH WINS 2026 PRESIDENTIAL OPINION POLL AMONG TOP SIX POPULAR CANDIDATES





President Hakainde Hichilema is projected to win the 2026 presidential election according to a three-day opinion poll conducted on the Zambian Post Facebook page, which has nearly one million followers saw over 67,600 people participating.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1FtuNhkg4H/?mibextid=wwXIfr



The poll, which featured six leading presidential contenders, projected President Hichilema to secure 55 percent of the vote. Brian Mundubile followed with 35 percent, while Makebi Zulu polled 6 percent.





The remaining votes were shared among opposition leaders Harry Kalaba of Citizens First(CF), Fred M’membe Socialist Party(SP), and Kelvin Fube Bwalya of Zambia Must Prosper party(ZMP).





According to the poll projections, the opposition vote is expected to be divided among several candidates, a factor that could strengthen President Hichilema’s path to victory in the upcoming elections.





Zambians online have showed strong support for President Hakainde Hichilema according to the poll, with many social media users expressing confidence in his leadership and chances of winning the 2026 presidential election.



Zambian Post 16 May 2026📸