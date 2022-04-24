HH’s special assistant for politics Levy Ngoma meets UPND to hear their concerns.

UPND media writes…

GOVERNMENT APPOINTEES HAVE FAILED TO REMOVE CADRES FROM THE SYSTEM

The United Party for National Development (UPND) youth leadership is concerned that those that have been appointed to serve in government, have failed to remove cadres from their institutions.

The youth leadership noted that Patriotic Front (PF) cadres who harassed UPND members in the past have continued to enjoy appointments and promotions while ridiculing UPND members.

This came to light when youth leaders from all the structures in Lusaka Province demanded to meet President Hakainde Hichilema’s special assiant for politics Mr Levy Ngoma and the National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso at the youth command center in Lusaka.

The youth leaders expressed disappointment at the manner they are being treated by officers in different government Ministries by people the fought hard to remove from power.

“We are called cadres and ridiculed when ever we visit offices for information and clarification on developmental programs especially those pertaining to decentralization so that we can also participate as Zambians, why call us cadres?”. submitted Magdalena a provincial trustee.

she added that upnd supporters have fallen victim of arrest over trivial matters and victimized by the same people who were voted out.

Tell the President the truth, upnd member are really disadvantage even after forming cooperatives and companies we are told that they will consider those that were formed 3 years ago, who will benefit from CDF with such complicated processes? she asked.

And the National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso thanked Hon. Levy Ngoma for taking an interest to hear from the people on the ground.

Mr Liswaniso said the youths are royal to President Hakainde Hichilema and will continue to stand firm with him as he has demonstrated through actions such as increased CDF and many other the will to develop all corners of this country.

He notes that even when 99% of cadres are nolonger in Markets and bus stations presidential appoitees have failed to remove PF cadres from the system, who are working against the good policies of the UPND government.

“We as leaders have managed to remove cadres from these areas, but you who have been appointed in government have failed to remove cadres from your institutions but busy troubling the our people.

You have continued to recruit PF cadres who are now harrassing UPND members and denying them opportunities,” said Liswaniso.

The UPND youth leader thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for starting the process of employing 42,000 civil servants.

And the Presidential political adviser Levy Ngoma reaffirmed President Hakainde Hichilema’s love for the youths and his commitment to better the lives of Zambians.

He said the this is the time for people to work hard and contribute to developing the country.

Mr. Ngoma assured the youths that government is removing all hindrances to doing business effectively.

He said the UPND New Dawn administration is committed to bettering lives of Zambian citizens.

He said he will submit to the Republican President all concerns from the youths.

UPND MEDIA TEAM