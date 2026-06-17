Hichilema, don’t be afraid my dear elder brother, I’ll take good care of you when you’re former President – Mundubile

NATIONAL Reconciliation Party of Unity and Progress (NRPUP) presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has urged UPND members to remain calm and not sell their belongings or prepare to flee the Country if he wins the August 13 elections.

Speaking yesterday at the NRPUP’s second mega rally held at Kabwe’s Makululu Comet Grounds, Mundubile said that although President Hakainde Hichilema had allegedly mismanaged the country, he would still accord him the respect due to a former Head of State.

“Our friends in the UPND, I am assuring you, do not be afraid. Yes, you are losing [elections], starting with your President, but do not fear. Don’t pack your belongings to run away.

“We will not seek vengeance. Don’t pack your belongings, don’t sell your furniture. Just wait, we will take care of you because you are Zambians,” Mundubile assured.

Mundubile further assured President Hakainde Hichilema that should he lose the August 13 election, he should not worry about how he would be treated, as he would be accorded all the respect deserving of a former Head of State.

“President Hakainde Hichilema, wherever you are, my dear brother, you have served this country as President. Even if you have mismanaged it, I am promising you, my dear brother, I will not victimize you.

“I will respect you. My elder brother, do not be afraid, I will take care of you as a former Head of State. At this moment, we do not have a former Head of State, but you will be a former Head of State,” Mundubile remarked.

He added that if elected President on August 13, he would make use of Hichilema’s experience by assigning him international responsibilities on behalf of the country.

“I will be delegating you to represent the country, and I will be giving you an aeroplane to travel and represent Zambia because you are my brother,” Mundubile said.

©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki |