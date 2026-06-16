Hichilema failed to pay courtesy call to Litunga because he attended the burial of Mpezeni

HH FOLLOWS RICH LOZI TRADITION AND CULTURE



President Hakainde Hichilema has followed the rich Lozi tradition and culture after he failed to pay courtesy call to his majesty the king of Barotseland, Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II this morning. He failed because he attended the burial of late paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people of eastern province last week on Tuesday.





Traditionally no person is allowed to enter the palace or see the Litunga when she/he has been to a graveyard or mortuary until when the new moon is out.

He was supposed to pay a courtesy call to the Litunga and Kuta in Limulunga Royal village upon arriving in Mongu today but unfortunately due to circumstances he has failed to pay a courtesy call after knowing the tradition and customs of the rich Lozi tradition and culture.

However the high delegation was sent yesterday to convey the message of his trip to Barotseland to the King and Kuta.