Hichilema has mobilised state institutions to make it possible for Miles to take over PF – Fred M’membe

Hichilema has mobilised state institutions to make it possible for Miles to take over PF – M’membe

It doesn’t help to deny what is so visible to all with eyes and so audible to all with ears; that the police, the Registrar of Societies, the courts, and Parliament have been mobilised by Mr Hakainde Hichilema to make it possible for Mr Miles Sampa to take over the PF on his behalf. The optics are so clear.

We are reliably informed that Mr Hichilema has been told not to say anything on this issue so that it can be seen as totally an intra-party squabble, struggle.

But who can they fool other than themselves? This is a classical case of self-deception. It requires little intelligence – if a little is all one has – to see through what is going on in the PF and come to the conclusion that it’s all Mr Hichilema’s work.

The arts of lying and deception seem to be perennial in our politics.

Indeed, for those sceptical of democracy, deception is understood as a necessary and justifiable part of our politics. We seem to have some politicians who believe that people sometimes need to be deceived.

By contrast, there are some of us who believe that political deception is corrosive to good, democratic governance.

Today, enormous resources are being devoted towards shaping the “information environment”, and organised political communication frequently employs deception, whether by lying, omission, distortion, or misdirection. The consequences of these practices for the health of democracy are very clear.

The biggest problem with this corrupt puppet regime is that they think they are more intelligent, more important, and more capable than they really are.

Actually, they are petty, tactless, vindictive, arrogant, and ignorant of reality.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party