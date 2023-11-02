Hichilema has mobilised state institutions to make it possible for Miles to take over PF – Fred M’membe

Hichilema has mobilised state institutions to make it possible for Miles to take over PF – M’membe
It doesn’t help to deny what is so visible to all with eyes and so audible to all with ears; that the police, the Registrar of Societies, the courts, and Parliament have been mobilised by Mr Hakainde Hichilema to make it possible for Mr Miles Sampa to take over the PF on his behalf. The optics are so clear.
We are reliably informed that Mr Hichilema has been told not to say anything on this issue so that it can be seen as totally an intra-party squabble, struggle.
But who can they fool other than themselves? This is a classical case of self-deception. It requires little intelligence – if a little is all one has – to see through what is going on in the PF and come to the conclusion that it’s all Mr Hichilema’s work.
The arts of lying and deception seem to be perennial in our politics.
Indeed, for those sceptical of democracy, deception is understood as a necessary and justifiable part of our politics. We seem to have some politicians who believe that people sometimes need to be deceived.
By contrast, there are some of us who believe that political deception is corrosive to good, democratic governance.
Today, enormous resources are being devoted towards shaping the “information environment”, and organised political communication frequently employs deception, whether by lying, omission, distortion, or misdirection. The consequences of these practices for the health of democracy are very clear.
The biggest problem with this corrupt puppet regime is that they think they are more intelligent, more important, and more capable than they really are.
Actually, they are petty, tactless, vindictive, arrogant, and ignorant of reality.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Come off it, smart alec. Take time to question some of your thoughts instead of speaking on the spur of the moment. There’s a documented history of the PF squabbles and they have nothing to do with government. That’s why neither faction has been allowed to occupy the PF secretariat until the court settles the disagreement legally.That’s also owhy Speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mutti has refused to allow the House to be the new battlefield of the two factions. Fair-minded observers of the two camps are unanimous on this view.
Ba Meembe ubupuba bwakusumikwa fye. HH has no time to respond to stinking vomits by you or others of your caliber, he is 1000 times better and dignified than you and your foolish friends. How do you expect anyone to tell the president to keep quiet? You are just despised and despicable, hence no time to argue with fools so that the people of Zambia can know who the fools are. STUPID IDIOT.
Observer you are PF and PF is you.