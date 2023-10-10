Hichilema Is A Great Disappointment To The Region-Renowned Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin’ono

HICHILEMA IS A GREAT DISAPPOINTMENT TO THE REGION-HOPEWELL CHIN’ONO

It is extremely disappointing that the opposition in Zambia is not being allowed to have rallies for the same reasons that are used to deny the opposition in Zimbabwe the tight to hold rallies by ZANUPF.

You see, ZANUPF is expected to behave the way it does, nobody expects any better from it.

But why should a Zambian president who ran on a democracy ticket do the same things being done by a repressive political party like ZANUPF.

Where will the Zambian president get the moral standing to criticise colleagues who are behaving badly when he denies his own opposition the right to congregate.

You can’t practice democracy abroad in speeches whilst you are denying your opposition basic democratic rights like the right to meet through a rally.

President Hichilema should allow his rivals the right to meet and provide security through the police, denying your opponents the right to congregate is autocratic and it is a tool used by dictatorships.