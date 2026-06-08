Hichilema needs a second term to finish what he started, says Nevers Mumba

Hichilema needs a second term to finish what he started, says Nevers



PASTOR Nevers Mumba says President Hakainde Hichilema has a vision for a better Zambia.





Pastor Mumba, the New Nation Party —NRP president says to actualise what he started, the Head of State needs a second term.





The Mast quotes Pastor Nevers Mumba, a member of the UPND Alliance as having said that, President Hichilema’s plea for a second term is premised on his having actualised free education promise, and pension reforms his government has undertaken.



TV Yatu | June 8, 2026.