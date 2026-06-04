HICHILEMA PRAISED FOR VISIONARY LEADERSHIP AS HE CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY





Vice President Mutale Nalumango has paid tribute to President Hakainde Hichilema on the occasion of his birthday, commending his leadership and dedication to the development of Zambia.





In a birthday message, Ms. Nalumango, speaking on behalf of herself and her family, extended heartfelt wishes to the Head of State as he marked another year of life.





She said the occasion provided an opportunity for citizens to reflect on President Hichilema’s service to the nation and his commitment to improving the welfare of Zambians.





The Vice President described the President as a visionary leader whose efforts to promote national unity, economic growth and good governance had inspired many people across the country.





“This special day gives us an opportunity to reflect on your dedicated service, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to the people of Zambia,” Ms. Nalumango said.





She further praised President Hichilema for demonstrating resilience, humility and a strong sense of responsibility in leading the nation. Ms. Nalumango noted that his passion for advancing Zambia’s development agenda remained commendable.





“May the Almighty God bless you with good health, wisdom, strength, and many more years of fruitful service,” she said.





The Vice President also wished President Hichilema continued success and divine guidance as he leads the country toward greater prosperity and progress.