🇿🇲 UPDATE | Hichilema Presses Continuity Message in Chavuma



President Hakainde Hichilema has continued his North-Western Province campaign, urging voters in Chavuma to protect what he described as the gains achieved under the UPND administration by renewing his mandate in the August 13 General Election.





Addressing residents during a campaign stop, the President cited peace, free education, expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF), equality and democratic freedoms as key achievements of his administration, while acknowledging that more work remains. “We have delivered in some sectors but more is yet to be done,” he said.





President Hichilema also framed the election as a choice between continuity and a return to the past, telling supporters, “This is not time to look back to the old days of ‘them against citizens’ but an equal and prosperous Zambia. Zambia is beginning to get better and indeed together, we shall make it better.”





The Chavuma engagement forms part of the President’s campaign tour of North-Western Province, where the UPND is consolidating support in one of its strongest electoral regions before expanding its campaign into more competitive provinces in the run-up to polling day.



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