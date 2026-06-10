HICHILEMA U-TURNS, DECLINES TO SIGN PUBLIC GATHERINGS BILL



President Hakainde Hichilema has declined to assent to the controversial Public Gatherings Bill, describing it as undemocratic and against public interest.

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The bill, which was passed by the National Assembly during its last sitting, required individuals intending to hold a public gathering to notify the police and obtain clearance at least five days before the event.





It defined a public gathering as any assembly, meeting, procession, or demonstration involving three or more people in a public place.





According to Parliament sources, President Hichilema returned the bill on May 29, citing reservations about signing it into law.





The proposed legislation attracted widespread criticism from civil society groups and members of the public, who argued that it was more restrictive than the existing Public Order Act and threatened democratic freedoms.