Hichilema’S solution to current economic issues is now parading senior citizens- Fred M’membe

WE TOLD THEM TO ENGAGE CHINA MUCH EARLIER

Those who say we criticise without offering solutions, is this not what we advised Mr Hakainde Hichilema to do from onset? You called us names and totally ignored our advice. Now you are doing exactly what we told you from inception.

If only Mr Hichilema can listen to other people’s views, we will not be in the situation we find ourselves in today. But he is an egocentric man who only listens to himself, to his inner demons, and knows it all. Any contrary views are irrelevant because if it was important, he would have already thought about it, and if he did not think about himself, then it’s irrelevant.

His solution to current economic issues is now parading senior citizens. If he is serious about dialogue to find solutions to the country’s challenges, why is he not engaging the opposition political leadership? Again, his aim is to hoodwink Zambians because he knows that senior citizens will not be critical of him.

At least we are vindicated with shame on Hichilema.

START LISTENING TO OTHERS!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party