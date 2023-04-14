Chongwe-Friday 15th April,2023.

HIGHLIGHTS OF CHONGWE CDF IMPLEMENTATION.

In the wake of the increased Constituency Development Fund by the United Party For National Development,Chongwe District has seen unprecedented development in a relatively short period of time.

Since the year 2020, Chongwe District has seen an increased number of people benefiting from the CDF empowerment programmes which includes Youth and Women financial support, Secondary Boarding and Skills development sponsorship and improved service delivery through implementation of community projects .

Over 625 desks were procured in the 2022 CDF allocation and distributed across all the schools in the district in response to the presidential directive that no child should sit on the floor while in class by the end of 2023.

A cumulative number of 969 students have benefited under the Secondary Boarding School and skills development Bursaries since 2022.

A total of 99 youth and women clubs/cooperatives have so far been funded under CDF Grants with a total amount of K470,085.00.

Meanwhile Chongwe Municipal council has received over 100 community project submissions across the district for consideration in the 2023 CDF.

Further The local authority is inviting applications under CDF youth, women and community empowerment grants and loans for 2023.

A number of projects from 2016 to 2017 that were not completed have also been completed with funding from the 2020 to 2022 CDF.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the development achieved in all the 21 Wards of Chongwe Constituency in the past few months .

Projects that started with the Funding from 2016 to 2020 CDF Include:

1. Completion of a Girl’s Dormitory at Mikango Secondary School In Nakatindi ward.

2. Construction of an Ablution Block at Palabana Market in Palabana Ward.

3. Construction of an Ablution Block at Mpemba Primary School in Mulenje Ward.

4. Completion of Teachers staff house at Eden’s Primary School in Kanakantapa Ward.

5. Completion of Kanakantapa police post.

6.Completion of Mwalubemba Clinic

2020 CDF Projects that received some 2022 Funding include:

7.Construction of a Police Post at Meanwood Vorna Valley

8. Construction of Market Shelter at State lodge

9. Completion of Computer Lab at Silverest Secondary School

10. Construction of Lwimba Police Post in Lwimba Ward.

11. Construction of Lukoshi Clinic in Nchute Ward

12. Construction of a 1 x3 Classroom Block at Chongwe Primary School in Chongwe Central Ward

2022 CDF First Quarter Projects

13.Drilling of 49 Boreholes across the District

2022 CDF Second Quarter Projects

14. Construction of a Health Post in Kwamwena of Madido Ward.

15. Construction of a Clinic in Njolwe Ward

16. Construction of Maternity Wing in Kapete Ward.

17.Construction of a 1 x3 Classroom Block at Chilyabale school jinn Manyika Ward.

18. Construction of a 1×3 Classroom block at Lubansa Primary School in Kasisi Ward.

2022 Third Quater Projects

17. Construction of staff house at Lwimba police post .

19.Construction of 1×3 Classroom Block at Muyembe Community School.

20..Construction of Maternity Wing at Chikumbi in Kapwayambale Ward.

21. Construction of a 1×3 Classroom Block at Mulenje Primary School in Mulenje Ward

22. Construction of a 1x 3 Classroom Block at HillCrest Community School in Kasenga Ward.

23. Construction of Maternity Wing in Mwalumina Ward.

24. Construction of Substructure for 1×3 Classroom Block at Chalimbana Primary School in Chalimbana.

25.Installation of 3 Line Culverts of three Crossing Points in Nakatindi Ward.

26. Renovation of Blown off roof at Katoba Secondary School.