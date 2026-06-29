Homeless Man Born in South Africa Accidentally Repatriated with Malawians After He Joined Them Thinking They Were Getting Free Food





A homeless man born and raised in South Africa is somewhere between the Malawi-Zambia border and a deep sense of regret after accidentally joining a convoy of Malawian nationals leaving South Africa, believing they were simply queuing for a free meal.





The man, identified only as “Bra Joe”, said he spotted hundreds of people lining up with bags and blankets and assumed a church was handing out pap, stew and maybe even a cold drink.





“I’ve been homeless for years. When you see a long queue, you don’t ask questions—you join it,” he explained while reportedly waving goodbye to South Africa without realising it.





Witnesses say Bra Joe happily climbed onto a bus after volunteers handed him a bottle of water and a sandwich.





“I thought, wow, these people really care about the homeless,” he said. “The next thing I know, everyone is speaking Chichewa, and Google Maps says I’m leaving th