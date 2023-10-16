HON. GIVEN LUBINDA MADE THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENTS

1. *CENTRAL COMMITTEE*- Our CENTRAL COMMITTEE Meeting scheduled for Saturday 21s+ October 2022 has been moved to Sunday 22nd October, 2023. This is to give an opportunity for our leaders to mnourn Bishop Dr. Peter Nghlovu who will be put to rest on 21st October 2023.

2. *MASS PUBLIC RALLIES*- We have instructed our party structures that while they continue with their very impressive use of WhatsApp groups and social-media platforms, they should now also embark on active physical campaigns to mobilize membership and the public. We have encouraged the

structures to submit Notices to the Police for the party to hold mass rallies.

3. *UTILISATION COF OTHER PUBLIC GATHERINGS*

We implore our members to ensure that they attend all public functons such as funerals, weddings, prayer sessions, traditional ceremeonies, sports activities etc within their communities so that they utilise them to sensitise the members of the public on how the PF government delivered development during the period 2011 to 2021. This will also accord them an opportunity to regroup.

4. *DAY OF NATIONAL PRAYER*-We have requested our members to participate in the activities of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation on October 18th 2023

5. *INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS*- We are reviewing our participation in official activities and state functions. The outcome of this Conversation will be made public soon. However our members are encouraged to participate in events to mark the 59th Independence Celebrations.

6. *MICHAEL CHILUFYA SATA MEMORIAL* – The Party will Commemorate the 9th Anniversary since the passing of Zambia’s fifth President, President Michael Chilufya Sata.

7. *GREEN DAY*- As a Party we have declared October 28th as Green Day in honour of President Michael Sata. Members of the public are encouraged to wear green or wear a piece of green to remember and honour President Sata and his contributions to this country.