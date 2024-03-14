Hon. Lucky Mulusa is the new secretary general of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA)

Lucky Mulusa is political secretary general again

AS it makes attempts to shape-up and live up to its objectives, United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has appointed political journey man Lucky Mulusa as its secretary general.

Alliance interim chairperson Sakwiba Sikota made the announcement in Lusaka today.

Mulusa was Solwezi Central MMD member of parliament from 2011 until he was wheelbarrowed out of Parliament when the Supreme Court nullified his victory in December 2013.

In March 2015, Mulusa was appointed by former president Edgar Lungu as his special assistant for projects monitoring and implementation.

In September 2016, Lungu created the Ministry of National Development Planning and nominated Mulusa as a member of parliament and consequently appointed him as its minister until December 2017 when he fired him.

Many believe that Mulusa was fired as a minister for likening to wheelbarrows the 42 fire engines, each worth US$1 million, which the PF government procured.

The Ministry of National Development Planning was dissolved by President Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021.

When the Felix Mutati-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) was launched in Lusaka in October 2020, Mulusa was its secretary general until April 2022 when he resigned.

When given a chance by Sikota to speak today, Mulusa, among other things, said the UPND “never ever won” the August 2021 elections, saying its Zambians who won.

Kalemba March 14, 2024