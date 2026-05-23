HON. MULAMBO HAIMBE PRAISED FOR SACRIFICE AND LOYALTY TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND UPND





MAY 23, 2026



The nation yesterday witnessed the important and significant role played by Mulambo Haimbe during the nomination filing process of Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the August 13 General Elections.





Hon. Haimbe, who is also former Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central Constituency, reportedly made a humble and selfless decision to withdraw from contesting as Member of Parliament in order to facilitate the smooth filing of President Hichilema, as an agent as the law does not allow an agent to be a candidate





Political observers and supporters within the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) have described the move as a demonstration of loyalty, humility, sacrifice, and commitment to the greater interests of the party and national development.





Supporters say Hon. Haimbe’s contribution and dedication played a key role in ensuring that President Hichilema was successfully placed on the ballot paper for the forthcoming elections.





Many citizens have since praised the former Foreign Affairs Minister for prioritising party unity and national interest over personal political ambition.





It is also important to note that Hon. Mulambo Haimbe currently serves as Vice Legal Chairperson of the UPND, a position in which he continues to provide legal guidance and strategic support to the party.





Party members and political commentators say his actions reflect disciplined leadership and continued commitment to strengthening the party ahead of the elections.





Observers further note that such acts of sacrifice and unity among senior party officials are important in promoting cohesion, stability, and collective focus within political organizations.





Many supporters believe Hon. Haimbe’s actions have further strengthened his reputation as a loyal and service-oriented leader committed to the vision of President Hichilema and the continued progress of Zambia.



ODM