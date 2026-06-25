Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya, MP hits UPND and Hakainde Hichilema



That is precisely why today there is no money in circulation. The United Party for National Development (UPND) has deliberately locked away national resources, boasting of foreign reserves now standing at $6 billion, when in 2021 they inherited only $4.5 billion.

Instead of channelling these funds into productive sectors, they have hoarded them while ordinary Zambians are left in misery.





For four years, citizens were kept in the dark—literally—with endless load-shedding and no electricity to power homes, industries, or hospitals. Fuel prices skyrocketed from K16 to K35, strangling transport and production.

Medicines and essential supplies vanished from hospitals, yet President Hakainde Hichilema was busy saving $2.6 billion that should have been invested in energy, health, and food security.





The result is a nation suffering unprecedented economic pain. Farmers cannot irrigate, students cannot study, businesses cannot operate, and families cannot afford basic necessities.

While the government brags about reserves, the people are starved of liquidity, jobs, and hope. This is not prudent management—it is economic suffocation disguised as fiscal discipline.